Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $31,682.34 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,968,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,429 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.