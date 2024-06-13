Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $31,682.34 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ DNLI opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Gap’s Jump Justified? Yes, and There’s More to Come
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- AI Market to Hit $1.8 Trillion by 2030: 5 Key Stock Insights
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.