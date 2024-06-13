Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 318.0% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Dermata Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:DRMA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,839. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $30.30.
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($7.05) EPS for the quarter.
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
