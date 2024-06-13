Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $160.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.41.

Get Celanese alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $145.79 on Monday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.