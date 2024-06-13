Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 978,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 75,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

