DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

DXCM stock opened at $117.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 249.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 16.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

