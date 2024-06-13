Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Pickering Energy Partners LP

Pickering Energy Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 21.2% of Pickering Energy Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pickering Energy Partners LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 441,411 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 266,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 264,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.