D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance

SIEVF remained flat at 220.01 during trading on Thursday. D’Ieteren Group has a 1-year low of 165.15 and a 1-year high of 235.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 225.61 and a 200-day moving average price of 203.94.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

