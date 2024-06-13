DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $160.55 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,705.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.98 or 0.00656584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00119063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00038035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.00 or 0.00265343 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00076473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,068,449,974 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

