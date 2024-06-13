Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 381.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.67. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $102.54 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.