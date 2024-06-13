Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 381.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.67. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $102.54 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

