Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Up 89.8% in May

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGP traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,173. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

