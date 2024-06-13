Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.88 and last traded at $97.88. Approximately 284,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 667,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.46.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 98,356 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

