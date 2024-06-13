Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857 over the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

