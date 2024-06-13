Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells $3,286,261.55 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 54,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,286,261.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,338,150 shares in the company, valued at $80,195,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $2,618,956.80.

On Monday, May 13th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,166 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $6,565,305.44.

On Friday, May 10th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 53,812 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $3,333,115.28.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $6,615,959.48.

On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

