Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGY stock remained flat at $14.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

