Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$19.00 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of C$16.53 and a 1 year high of C$25.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$771.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 30.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of C$158.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 1.8211921 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

