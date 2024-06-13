Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,631 shares during the quarter. Duolingo accounts for approximately 2.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.89% of Duolingo worth $179,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUOL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.33.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 295,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,476. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 205.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

