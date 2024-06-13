Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.70.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Down 1.6 %

DUOL stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.92. 548,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,793. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.04 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,198 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.