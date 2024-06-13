Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.32. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

