e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity

ELF stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

