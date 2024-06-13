Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMN opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 534,081 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 119.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

