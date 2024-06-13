Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edible Garden stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Edible Garden as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDBL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 121,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,495. The company has a market cap of $477,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($13.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,255.04%.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

