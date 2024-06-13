Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG) Trading Down 25%

Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 52,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 87,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Eight Peaks Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £404,736.75 and a PE ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.25.
Eight Peaks Group Company Profile
Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eight Peaks Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Eight Peaks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eight Peaks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.