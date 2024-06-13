Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.19. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Insiders sold 314,237 shares of company stock worth $6,219,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.