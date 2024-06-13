Electroneum Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.32 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.32 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,107,555 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

