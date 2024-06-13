Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $40.97 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $40.97 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,090,255 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

