Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0023

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.45 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001659 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,122,755 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

