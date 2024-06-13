Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.28

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 39887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.