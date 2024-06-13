Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.5 %

ELV traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $538.75. 1,458,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.32. The company has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

