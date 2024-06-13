Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Down 53.5% in May

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Eliem Therapeutics comprises 4.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 40,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,533. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

