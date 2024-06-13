Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 18,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,223. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EDR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

