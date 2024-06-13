Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 18,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,223. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EDR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

