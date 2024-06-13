Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 2.8%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 63,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Endurance Gold Trading Down 2.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.15.
Endurance Gold Company Profile
Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Endurance Gold
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.