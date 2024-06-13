Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 2.8%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 63,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Endurance Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

