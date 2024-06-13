Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $9.23 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and $795,029.82 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00047395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,809,972 coins and its circulating supply is 77,811,656 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

