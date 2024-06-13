Energi Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $718,688.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00046984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,816,961 coins and its circulating supply is 77,817,405 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

