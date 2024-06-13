Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Palo Duro Investment Partners LP

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 436,158 shares during the period. Enerplus comprises 15.7% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP owned about 1.55% of Enerplus worth $48,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF remained flat at $20.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.04 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Enerplus Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.