Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,557 shares during the period. Enpro accounts for about 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enpro were worth $116,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Enpro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Enpro by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 101,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Enpro by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enpro by 1,079.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NPO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,825. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $170.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.