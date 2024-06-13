Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.8%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 578,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,609,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

