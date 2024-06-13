Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 157,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 76,618 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $546.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of -0.23.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,889.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter S. Kim bought 3,180 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $42,484.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,148.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $151,227 and sold 12,475 shares valued at $188,963. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.