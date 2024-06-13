EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up about 1.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.44% of EPAM Systems worth $75,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $179.86. 409,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,140. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day moving average is $264.03. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.95 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

