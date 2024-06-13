Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Shares Purchased by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Ero Copper worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ERO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Ero Copper

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

