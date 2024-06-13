Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 69.0% in May

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Euro Tech Trading Down 9.0 %
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
