Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 69.0% in May

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Euro Tech

Euro Tech Trading Down 9.0 %

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:CLWT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 28,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,630. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.