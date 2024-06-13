EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.23. EVgo shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 375,931 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get EVgo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo

EVgo Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $631.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.