Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

