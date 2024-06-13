Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,638.40 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

