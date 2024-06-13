Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of Express stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Express has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.
Express Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.