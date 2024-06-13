EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 239,100 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 588,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EZGO Technologies Stock Performance

EZGO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 332,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,692. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. EZGO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.80.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of EZGO Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,847,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. EZGO Technologies makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.47% of EZGO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.