Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.26

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 532201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $989.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $108,493.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $26,037.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,439. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fastly by 13.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,057,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Fastly by 94.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 466,560 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

