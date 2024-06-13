Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.73% of Federal Signal worth $34,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.8 %

FSS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.50. 126,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,558. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $92.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

