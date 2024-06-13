Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002367 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $121.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00046799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.