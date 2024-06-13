Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.
Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,101. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
