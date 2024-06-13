Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
FITBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,663. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.5879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
