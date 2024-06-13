Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

FITBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,663. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.5879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

